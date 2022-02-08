￼Channel 4 strikes exclusive UK broadcast deal with the Professional Fighters League

Channel 4 has become the exclusive UK broadcast partner of the Professional Fighters League and will show both the regular season, which gets under way on 20 April, plus the PFL’s inaugural Challenger Series.

Coverage of the season includes the Playoffs and World Championship plus original content from both PFL Studios and Channel 4’s in-house digital agency 4Studios, and archive footage from the 2019-2021 seasons.

Channel 4 Commissioning Editor for Sport, Joe Blake-Turner: “We’re delighted to be partnering with The PFL and bringing top quality MMA to British fight fans.

“The PFL is innovative, ambitious, fast and exciting. It’s really popular with younger audiences, particularly on digital and a fantastic addition to our expanding sports portfolio.”

PFL CEO Peter Murray said: “The Professional Fighters League is thrilled to announce our broadcast partnership with Channel 4.

“As MMA continues to be the growth sport of this decade, we look forward to expanding our unique product this year and building the United Kingdom and Ireland as two top priority international markets for the PFL.”