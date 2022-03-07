￼Interview with the Vampire casts Hotel Portofino’s Assad Zaman

AMC has cast Assad Zaman, recently seen in BritBox’s Hotel Portofino, in its upcoming Interview with the Vampire series which is set to premiere on AMC+ and AMC later this year.

Playing Rashid, he joins the previously announced Sam Reid (Lestat), Jacob Anderson (Louis) and Bailey Bass (Claudia).

Based on Anne Rice’s iconic and bestselling novel, Interview with the Vampire follows Louis de Pointe, Lestat De Lioncourt and Claudia’s epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality.

Executive produced by award-winning producer Mark, creator and showrunner Rolin Jones, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice, the series’ first season consists of seven episodes. Alan Taylor will direct the first two episodes and is also an executive producer.