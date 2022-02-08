￼Prime Video’s Reacher gets second season 

Prime Video has renewed Reacher for a second season just days after the first run debuted on the streaming service.

Based on Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novels, the series stars Alan Ritchson in the title role and has been written by Nick Santora who also executive produces and serves as showrunner.

The entire eight-episode first season is available to stream now in more than 240 markets and, according to Amazon, has already become one of Prime Video’s top five most-watched series ever since debuting on February 4th.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said: “The phenomenal debut of Reacher is a testament to Lee Child’s creation of one of entertainment’s most well-known heroes, Nick Santora’s original approach to the storytelling, Alan’s brilliant embodiment of the character, and the dedication of the talented people who worked tirelessly in front of and behind the camera to make such an undeniably bingeworthy series.

“The global impact of Reacher makes it one of Prime Video’s biggest series debuts, and we can’t wait to bring fans a second season of their new favorite show.”