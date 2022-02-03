Comcast and ViacomCBS streamer SkyShowtime gets approval

Comcast and ViacomCBS have received full regulatory approval to launch SkyShowtime, their streaming joint venture which was first announced last summer.

The service is expected to launch in 2022 and will ultimately be available to consumers in Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

SkyShowtime will bring together entertainment, movies, and original series from the NBCUniversal, Sky and ViacomCBS portfolio of brands, including SHOWTIME, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, Paramount+ Originals, Sky Studios, Universal Pictures, and Peacock.

SkyShowtime CEO Monty Sarhan, said: “We are pleased that SkyShowtime has received all regulatory approvals and are excited to bring this new, unique and compelling entertainment service—with a broad range of some of the world’s leading content—to millions of consumers across these markets.”