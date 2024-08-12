Amazon and Barclaycard join forces to launch new credit card

Amazon and Barclays have launched a new, co-branded, VISA credit card which lets UK shoppers earn rewards which can be converted into gift cards on Amazon.co.uk.

Cardholders will earn 1% rewards on all Amazon purchases, 0.5% on spending outside Amazon for the first 12 months, and 0.25% after that.

In addition, Amazon says Prime members will get 2% back on all spending with Amazon during designated events including Cyber Monday, Black Friday, and Prime Day.

“We’re excited to introduce the Amazon Barclaycard – designed to offer cardmembers ways to earn rewards for their Amazon purchases and everyday activities with no annual fee,” said John Boumphrey, Amazon UK Country Manager.

“Delivering value to our customers is incredibly important to us, so we’re delighted to introduce a new payment option that allows customers to save and earn on Amazon.”

Steve Weston, Head of Everyday Money Management at Barclays, said: “We’re delighted to introduce the Amazon Barclaycard, the perfect credit card for anyone who loves to shop at Amazon and wants to be rewarded for doing so on their everyday spend.

“This partnership highlights our commitment to deliver compelling offers for customers as part of our strategy to grow our UK credit card business.”