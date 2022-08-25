Make your TV smart for less – Amazon is running a sale on its Fire TV range

This article contains affiliate links (marked *). As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Amazon is running a sale on its range of Fire TV streaming devices – which can convert your existing TV into a smart TV or prolong the life an existing smart TV which no longer gets all the latest apps – with models available from just £21.99.

Fire TV provides a simple way to access streaming apps, including Amazon’s own Prime Video – the home to the upcoming new Lord of the Rings series, The Rings of Power which debuts next week.

It also offers access to non-Amazon apps including Paramount+, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, ITV Hub, All4, BritBox, Apple TV+, Netflix, and Acorn TV. The devices also include voice control through Amazon’s Alexa smart assistant who can find shows and films, open apps and control playback for you.

The most affordable model is the Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite* which streams shows in up to High Definition quality and has seen its price drop to £21.99, down from £29.99.

For an extra £3 buyers can get the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote* which normally costs £39.99 and has power and volume buttons on the remote to control your TV, plus shortcut buttons for popular streaming services and support for Dolby Atmos.

Ultra High Definition (UHD) 4K Streaming

Moving up a level is the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote* which sees its price drop from £49.99 to £34.99 and can stream content in up to 4K with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG so those with compatible TVs can get the best possible picture quality, plus Dolby Atmos support.

The Fire TV Cube 2nd Generation*, which features all the above plus a faster processor and 16GB of internal storage plus a built-in Alexa speaker, is now available for £69.99 – down from its regular selling price of £109.99.

The newest addition to the range, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max* has seen its price drop from £54.99 to £44.99. Billed as the firm’s “most powerful streaming stick” to date, the 4K Max is said to be 40% more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K and introduces support for Wi-Fi 6 for those with compatible routers.

It also supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG and is compatible with the BBC iPlayer’s UHD 4K service, allowing those with a 4K TV to stream selected BBC programmes in Ultra High Definition.

*Affiliate Links. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Price reductions are for a limited period. Prices correct at time of publication.