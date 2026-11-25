Amazon is bringing its car buying service to the UK early next year and has revealed Hyundai as its launch partner.

This will be the first time Amazon Autos has been available outside the US where it operates in more than 150 cities and offers cars from 35 brands through tie-ups with “thousands” of dealers.

The UK service will offer a “broad selection” of new and approved-used vehicles, with customers also able to shop for used vehicles listed by major UK dealers. Once customers find their chosen car through the Amazon website they connect directly with the dealer to complete the purchase.

“Buying a car is one of the biggest purchases people make, and we think it should feel as simple and transparent as shopping for anything on Amazon,” said Matt Nuffort, Director of Amazon Autos International.

“In the UK, that means making it easy for customers to browse available cars, see upfront pricing, reserve the car, and connect with the dealer to finalise the purchase.

“We worked closely with UK dealers to design the experience, and they’re excited that we’re bringing them customers who are ready to buy.

“Today, we’re happy to announce the expansion of our partnership with Hyundai as our first UK launch partner, and we’ll be announcing more brands between now and the launch in early 2027.”