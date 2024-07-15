Amazon reveals early Prime Day 2024 savings on Fire TV streaming sticks 

This article contains affiliate links (marked *). As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

As part of Prime Day 2024, Amazon is running ‘early access’ deals on its range of Fire TV streaming devices, including its flagship Fire TV Cube.

Fire TV provides a simple way to access Amazon’s own Prime Video – home to Lord of the Rings series The Rings of Power, plus spy thriller Citadel, The Wheel of Time, Clarkson’s Farm and Fallout.

It also gives access to major 3rd-party streaming apps, including Paramount+, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, ITVX, Channel 4, Apple TV+, Netflix, and Acorn TV.

The devices also include Amazon’s Alexa smart assistant who can find shows and films, open apps and control playback for you, as well as control compatible smart devices such as lightbulbs via voice.

A streaming stick for just £19.99

For those who have no need of 4K Streaming, Amazon is offering the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite* for £19.99, down from the normal price of £34.99.

Sticking with High Definition streaming, the Amazon Fire TV Stick* is available for £22.99, down from its regular £44.99 price, and ships with a remote control which includes volume/up down buttons to eliminate remote clutter.

Ultra High Definition (UHD) 4K streaming

Moving up a level is the Fire TV Stick 4K* which sees its price drop from £59.99 to £32.99 and can stream content in up to 4K with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG so those with compatible TVs can get the best possible picture quality, plus Dolby Atmos support.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max*, which features all the above but also gains more on-device storage and an enhanced version of the Alexa remote control, is available for £39.99 – down from £69.99.

And last up is the flagship Fire TV Cube 3rd Generation* which features all the above plus a built-in Alexa speaker, faster processor, 16GB of internal storage, ethernet port for a wired connection and HDMI pass through, and is now available for £99.99 – down from its regular selling price of £139.99.

Prime Day 2024 will be held on July 16-17th – to take part customers can join Prime or start a free trial at amazon.co.uk*.

