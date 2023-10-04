Amazon is offering deals on selected Fire TV sticks and Cube streaming devices

This article contains affiliate links (marked *). As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Amazon is running a time-limited sale on some of its Fire TV streaming devices, including its flagship Fire TV Cube.

Fire TV provides a simple way to access streaming apps, including Amazon’s own Prime Video – home to its Lord of the Rings series, The Rings of Power, plus spy thriller Citadel and The Wheel of Time, plus non-Amazon apps including Paramount+, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, ITVX, Channel 4, Apple TV+, Netflix, and Acorn TV.

The devices also include voice control through Amazon’s Alexa smart assistant who can find shows and films, open apps and control playback for you, as well as control compatible smart devices such as lightbulbs.

A streaming stick for just £29.99

For those who have no need of 4K Streaming, Amazon is offering the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote* for £29.99, down from the normal price of £44.99. The remote features has power and volume buttons to control your TV, plus shortcut buttons for popular streaming services while the stick has built-in support for Dolby Atmos for those who have a compatible sound system.

Ultra High Definition (UHD) 4K streaming

Moving up a level is the 1st Generation Fire TV Stick 4K* which sees its price drop from £59.99 to £34.99 and can stream content in up to 4K with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG so those with compatible TVs can get the best possible picture quality, plus Dolby Atmos support.

The flagship Fire TV Cube 3rd Generation* features all the above plus a built-in Alexa speaker, faster processor, 16GB of internal storage, ethernet port for a wired connection and HDMI pass through, and is now available for £109.99 – down from its regular selling price of £139.99.

Price reductions are for a limited period.