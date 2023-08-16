AMC channel to leave BT TV next month 

The AMC channel is leaving BT TV next month, with subscribers to the platform losing access to both the live channel and all on-demand content from September 28th.

Originally launched in the UK in 2015, the channel was exclusively available to BT TV and BT Sport subscribers and served as the UK first-run home of Fear the Walking Dead, The Terror and Western series The Son.

However other AMC series, such as Into the Badlands, arrived on the channel only after first airing on Amazon’s Prime Video.

While the channel was initially available to Sky customers who subscribed to BT Sports directly from BT, it was later removed from that platform and became exclusive to BT TV.

In the past couple of years BT has slimmed down its TV offering by ending its direct distribution deals with broadcasters and becoming a reseller of the Sky-owned Now TV streaming service. More recently, it moved its sports channel business into a new joint venture with Warner Bros. Discovery.

AMC has a number of current and upcoming shows, including more Walking Dead spin-offs and an adaptation of Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire, which have yet to have a UK home announced.

The absence of such news has prompted speculation that the US broadcaster could planning to bring its AMC+ streaming service to the UK.