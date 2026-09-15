Apple TV confirms Slow Horses is getting an eighth series

Image: Apple

Apple TV’s hit, award-winning, spy drama Slow Horses is to return for an eighth series, with Sir Gary Oldman confirmed to be returning as Jackson Lamb.

The show’s sixth season launches this week (September 16th) and season seven was announced last year.

Season 8 will be adapted from Clown Town the ninth novel in Mick Herron’s ‘Slough House’ book series. It will see Lamb and Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas) face off in their most explosive confrontation yet.

When a botched attempt to blackmail the Park puts Taverner on the offensive, it’s up to Lamb to unravel one of MI5’s darkest secrets and put an end to it once and for all.

Jay Hunt, creative director, International, Apple TV, said: “’Slow Horses’ continues to charm audiences all around the world and I’m delighted that Jackson Lamb and his gang of lovable misfits will be back for an eighth season.

“Their acerbic take on the high-octane world of espionage is completely unique.”