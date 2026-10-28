Ben Fogle embarks on a Canadian “odyssey” for 5

Ben Fogle has filmed a new four-part series from Honey Bee and WPP Media Motion Entertainment in which he embarks on a “deeply personal odyssey” across Canada.

Set to air on 5, Ben Fogle’s Canadian Journey brings the popular adventurer back to the land of his father and the country that forged his own love of adventure.

As Fogle travels through the country to remarkable places even he has never seen, he also uncovers the British historical echoes that still resonate here; deep-rooted connections embedded in landscapes and communities shaped by migration and memory.

Fogle said: “Canada has always been a part of me. As a boy growing up in London, I spent my summers at my grandfather’s cabin beside a lake in Ontario, and that’s where I first fell in love with the wild.

“The forests, the mountains, those huge skies – it’s where the adventurer in me was born.

“Going back with Dad by my side, to revisit the places that shaped me, has been one of the most personal and emotional journeys I’ve ever made. It’s a vast, breathtaking country full of extraordinary people and stories, and I can’t wait to share it with viewers on 5.”

Guy Davies, Consultant Editor for Commissioning at 5 added: “Canada is where Ben’s love of adventure began, so there’s something very special about seeing him return to the land of his father, with his dad, Bruce, by his side. It’s an epic and intimate journey at the same time: a feast of extraordinary landscapes, rich in history and full of heart.

“Ben is as warm, curious and adventurous as ever, and this is a wonderful journey to share with viewers on 5.”

The series was co-produced by Honey Bee and Motion Entertainment. A transmission date will be announced “in due course”.