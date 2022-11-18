Black Friday bargains available on Amazon’s Fire TV range

This article contains affiliate links (marked *). As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Amazon’s Black Friday sale includes deals on the retailer’s range of Fire TV streaming devices.

Fire TV provides a simple way to access streaming apps, including Amazon’s own Prime Video – home to its recent Lord of the Rings series, The Rings of Power, Star Trek Picard, and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – plus non-Amazon apps including Paramount+, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, ITVX – the broadcaster’s new streaming service, All4, BritBox, Apple TV+, Netflix, and Acorn TV.

The devices also include voice control through Amazon’s Alexa smart assistant who can find shows and films, open apps and control playback for you, as well as control compatible smart devices such as lightbulbs.

A streaming stick for just £17.99

The most affordable model is the Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite* which streams shows in up to High Definition quality and has been reduced from its normal selling price of £29.99 to £17.99.

For an extra £5 buyers can get the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote* which normally costs £39.99 and has power and volume buttons on the remote to control your TV, plus shortcut buttons for popular streaming services and support for Dolby Atmos.

Ultra High Definition (UHD) 4K streaming

Moving up a level is the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote* which sees its price drop from £49.99 to £27.99 and can stream content in up to 4K with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG so those with compatible TVs can get the best possible picture quality, plus Dolby Atmos support.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max* has seen its price drop from £54.99 to £37.99. Billed as the firm’s “most powerful streaming stick” to date, the 4K Max is said to be 40% more powerful than the Fire TV Stick 4K and introduces support for Wi-Fi 6 for those with compatible routers.

It also supports Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG and is compatible with the BBC iPlayer’s UHD 4K service, allowing those with a 4K TV to stream selected BBC programmes in Ultra High Definition.

The recently released Fire TV Cube 3rd Generation* features all the above plus a built-in Alexa speaker, faster processor, 16GB of internal storage, ethernet port for a wired connection and HDMI pass through, and is now available for £119.99 – down from its regular selling price of £139.99.

*Affiliate Links. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Price reductions are for a limited period. Prices correct at time of publication.