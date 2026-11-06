Comedy Central darling Impractical Jokers goes on hiatus following season 13

Since 2011, Impractical Jokers has been among the most popular reality comedy shows in the US and, after it landed in the UK a little while later, in Britain, too. Already at over 300 episodes in total, the show concluded its 13th run earlier this year. It’s now on a short hiatus, but will likely return down the line.

A Favourite on UK TV

Impractical Jokers proved to be such a hit when Comedy Central brought it to the UK that, in an unusual switch, British channels tried to run their own versions of the show. Much like when American broadcasters attempt to remake British comedy shows, the attempts of BBC Three, Channel 5, and even UK Comedy Central fell flat.

People continued to want to see the antics of Joe, Sal, Q, and Murr, daring one another to complete absurd tasks and being forced into increasingly out-there punishments as the series progressed. Even now, Sky Media has Impractical Jokers listed among the top six shows on Comedy Central in the UK, alongside Friends and South Park.

The show may have its distinct personality of being from Staten Island, but the jokes still resonate across the pond. Murr interrupting a presentation, Joe acting as a restaurant manager, and especially Sal at the bingo are all moments that put the show on the map over here.

The context of embarrassing themselves in these situations resonates well. Take Sal being told to call ‘bingo’ early in a hall multiple times: we know how bad that is here. Even though many play only with games like double bubble bingo, where extra prizes are awarded when wins contain double numbers, the embarrassment resonates.

Luckily, in online bingo, you can’t make an early call that affects the game. Even when it’s double bubble, announcing ‘bingo’ in the chat doesn’t stop the game. In the hall where Sal was, even after his first wayward call, daggers were being shot at him to the point where he just wanted to curl up and be done with it all.

Season 13 Sorted Before a Break

As it goes, Season 12 proved to be one of their most popular yet in the US, reaching 6.5 million viewers in its original slot, making it an easy call for TBS to renew for a 13th. That most recent season brought the mainline show to its 294th episode, which ended with a daunting punishment from the top of the Empire State Building.

In an interview that took place during the shooting of the Season 13 finale, the trio – Joe Gatto left after Season 10 to pursue his solo comedy career – Q said that they’ll end “when they make us stop.” Adding to that, Murr noted that they’ll end the show “if [they’re] ever not having fun.”

Now, a prolonged break is set for Impractical Jokers, but it isn’t thought to be the end. Both Sal and Murr are embarking on solo comedy tours, making the next time they’ll all meet up to film unknown. Even so, TBS would be keen to get them back when they’re ready and, should the next be the last, Gatto has said he’d return for one more.

Eventually, the latest antics of the Impractical Jokers will make their way to the UK – in June this year, Comedy Central UK ran Season 12 through its YouTube channel – perhaps shortening the gap until Season 14 a tad.