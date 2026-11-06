Fox Corp completes its $22 billion takeover of Roku

The Fox Corporation has completed its $22 billion acquisition of streaming stick pioneer Roku.

The deal brings together one of the world’s best selling line-ups of streaming devices with Fox Corp’s growing Tubi service and, in the US and select markets, its Fox One product which combines content from a number of the company’s channels including Fox Sports.

Fox says the tie-up creates “an innovative scaled media and technology company with superior reach, engagement and monetization capabilities”.

It also stresses that Roku will continue to licence its operating system to Smart TV makers around the world and will remain “a leading open ecosystem for the broader streaming industry”.

Lachlan K. Murdoch, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Fox Corporation, said: “The closing of this acquisition advances the long-term strategy of Fox.

“Beginning today, our top priority for the combined company is to continue to relentlessly serve audiences and partners, while reinforcing the openness and choice that is the essence of the Roku platform.

“Our shared entrepreneurial passion and clear conviction toward building the future together with our new Roku colleagues gives us great confidence in the opportunities ahead of us.”

Roku founder Anthony Wood, who will join the Fox board of directors and also serve as Co-Chair of Fox Digital Platforms, added: “We started Roku more than two decades ago to give people a better way to watch TV, and that mission doesn’t change today.

“What does change is our reach and resources. Fox has a deep respect for Roku’s culture and wholly shares our commitment to staying open to every content partner.

“Our teams will keep building and innovating as they always have, now with the support and capabilities of Fox behind us. I’m proud of what Roku’s employees have built, and I’m excited about what comes next.”