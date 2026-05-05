June to see new releases for Free League’s J.R.R. Tolkien RPGs

Free League has revealed that June 2nd will see new add-ons released for its Middle-earth RPG titles The One Ring and The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying.

The lineup is: Hands of the White Wizard for The One Ring; Trials of Saruman, its 5E counterpart for The Lord of the Rings Roleplaying; and Hobbit Tales, a supplement for The One Ring featuring five ready-to-play adventures across the four farthings of the Shire.

All three releases are available to pre-order now via the Free League Webshop, with immediate PDF access after purchase.

Set between the year 2965 of the Third Age and the opening moves of the War of the Ring, Hands of the White Wizard and Trials of Saruman invite players to serve or watch Saruman the White before the treachery of Isengard begins.

Across six adventures, players will journey into Isengard and decide whether Saruman’s doom is already written or whether they can still change his fate and save the White Wizard from corruption.

Key features:

Six adventures that can be played individually or as part of a larger Middle-earth tale

A story centred on Saruman the White before his fall

The choice to serve or watch the White Wizard as his pride begins to grow

New allies, foes, mysteries, and lore tied to Isengard

Based on material previously published in the original starter set for The One Ring, Hobbit Tales offers everything players need to experience the kinds of adventures Hobbits get up to when they cannot avoid it.

The supplement includes a description of the four farthings of the Shire and five ready-to-play adventures, with players able to take on the roles of Hobbits such as Primula and Rory Brandybuck, Paladin Took, and Bilbo Baggins himself.