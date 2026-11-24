A fourth series of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been confirmed by Prime Video.
Although story details and casting have not yet been announced, it has been revealed that pre-production is now underway and the series will start filming this spring at Shepperton Studios in the UK.
News of the recommission came as the final two episodes of series 3 debuted on the Amazon owned streaming service.
Picking up the story five years after the end of the second series, the latest run chronicles Sauron’s attempts to forge the One Ring.
How to watch Prime Video
Apps for Prime Video are available on Amazon’s own range of Fire TV Sticks, smart TVs from all major brands including Samsung, Hisense, and LG, plus streaming devices from Apple and Roku.
The service is included as a benefit of Prime, Amazon’s membership scheme, and as a cheaper standalone subscription.
Sign up to Prime Video at Amazon.co.uk*
*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.