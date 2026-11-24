A fourth series of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been confirmed by Prime Video.

Although story details and casting have not yet been announced, it has been revealed that pre-production is now underway and the series will start filming this spring at Shepperton Studios in the UK.

News of the recommission came as the final two episodes of series 3 debuted on the Amazon owned streaming service.

Picking up the story five years after the end of the second series, the latest run chronicles Sauron’s attempts to forge the One Ring.