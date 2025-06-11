Behind the scenes of the Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning aerial sequence

In this new feature, Tom Cruise reveals how he and Director Christopher McQuarrie created the aerial sequence from Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

The franchise’s latest instalment is currently in cinemas and around the world and concludes the story which first begin in 2023’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning.

Joining Cruise are Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, and Frederick Schmidt.

The film is produced by Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie.