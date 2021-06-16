National Lottery and BFI are giving away 200,000 free cinema tickets

The National Lottery and British Film Institute have joined forces to offer 200,000 free cinema tickets for this weekend (Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 June), as a thank you to National Lottery players for their vital contribution to film.

The Lottery has supported more than 600 films, including award-winning and commercial hits such as Bend it Like Beckham and The King’s Speech, with projects receiving funding winning a combined total of 15 Oscars, 109 BAFTAs and 29 awards at the Cannes Film Festival.

The National Lottery Cinema Weekend will include more than 500 cinema sites across the UK, including Cineworld, Odeon, Vue, plus independent cinemas.

Players can use any National Lottery ticket, instant win game or scratchcard bought online or in retail (T&Cs apply) to claim a free pair of tickets to use at participating cinemas at www.cinemaweekend.co.uk.

Ben Roberts, Chief Executive at the BFI, said: “Thanks to the generosity of National Lottery players we’re able to support bold filmmakers, film education and training, the cinemas that mean so much to local communities, and enable UK audiences to see a wide range of films.

“Over the past year so many of us have missed that special communal experience of watching film on the big screen, so what better way to say ‘thank you’ than a free trip to the cinema!”