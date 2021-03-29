Noel Clarke to receive Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema BAFTA

Clarke starred in and wrote the acclaimed Hood trilogy.

Noel Clarke is to be presented with the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award at this year’s BAFTA film awards.

The actor, screenwriter, director and producer’s career has spanned two decades and includes highlights such as Channel 4’s breaking series, Metrosexuality, Clarke’s Hood trilogy which he wrote and starred in and directed the final two instalments, roles in the revivials of Doctor Who and Auf Wiedershen, Pet and his Sky One series Bulletproof which he co-created and stars in with Ashley Walters.

Off-screen Clarke co-founded his own film production company, Unstoppable Entertainment, in 2007 before partnering with All3Media in 2018 to expand the company to include television production.

His talent was previously recognised by BAFTA in 2009 when he won the Rising Star Award.

The Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award is presented annually in honour of Michael Balcon, the British film producer known for his work with Ealing Studios.

Previous recipients include Ridley and Tony Scott, Andy Serkis, John Hurt, Tessa Ross, Peter Greenaway, and Elizabeth Karlsen and Stephen Woolley, the co-founders of Number 9 Films.

Marc Samuelson, Chair of BAFTA’s Film Committee said: “Noel is an inspiration to me and to many others, for his central and much-needed role in supporting and championing diverse voices in the British film industry.

“He is a multi-hyphenate who early on in his career has managed successfully to cross the line from respected actor to filmmaker. He truly is able to do it all – acting, writing, directing and producing.

“His authentic portrayal of London life in his critically acclaimed Hood trilogy cemented his place in British cinema and he continues to push boundaries with his work today.

“He is now building a hugely successful production company, giving opportunities to a wide range of talented people from many different under-represented groups. I cannot think of a more deserving recipient for this year’s award.”

Clarke commented: “Thank you BAFTA for this acknowledgment and recognition of my work over the past two decades.

“I will endeavour to continue to make ground-breaking work and open doors for underrepresented people that may not often get a chance.”