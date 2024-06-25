Prime Day 2024 perks include 5 months free Amazon Music, 3 months free Audible and free PC games 

This article contains Affiliate Links marked *. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Amazon has confirmed Prime Day– its annual event offering Prime members discounts on products from major brands plus its own devices – will take place on 16th and 17th July.

This year is the event’s 10th anniversary and, to mark the occasion, the firm has lined up some special deals including 5 months free Amazon Music* to anyone who’s not previously tried the service.

It’s also offering 3 months free membership audiobook and podcast service Audible*. The deal is open to new customers and runs from 24th June to 31st July.

In addition, gamers can claim an assortment of 15 popular and classic PC games, including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, STAR WARS Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, and Hitman Absolution. The games are available for Prime members to claim until 16th July.

Other deals available in the build-up to Prime Day include up to 50% off selected Ring cameras and doorbells from July 10th, 55% off the popular Ring Intercom and up to 65% off Blink cameras. And on 12 July shoppers can save up to 45% on Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED series smart TV’s.

To take part in Prime Day customers can join Prime or start a free trial at amazon.co.uk*.

“The countdown to the 10th Prime Day in the UK starts now, and we have a huge selection of deals to come,” said John Boumphrey, UK Country Manager of Amazon.

“We work really hard to deliver great products at the best prices for customers during Prime Day and throughout the year, from the biggest brands to the 100,000 small British businesses that sell on Amazon.

“With even faster deliveries and so many shopping, saving and entertainment benefits available, there has never been a better time to be a Prime member. Roll on Prime Day!”

This article contains Affiliate Links marked *. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.