Prime members can get three free audiobooks from Audible

This article contains Affiliate Links marked *. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

As part of its upcoming Prime Day promotion, Amazon is offering some Prime members the chance to claim three free titles from its audiobook service, Audible.

This year the annual sale takes place on July 16-17th, with the retailer promising big savings on products from multiple major brands plus a number of perks and savings including five months free Amazon Music Unlimited* and three months free Audible* membership.

Both offers are available to new subscribers, with full details on Amazon UK.

Audible normally costs £7.99 per month in return for which members get a monthly credit which can be redeemed against any audiobook of their choice, as well as exclusive deals on additional purchases.

All redeemed and purchased titles belong to the user permanently and remain available to download and listen to even after a customer ends their subscription.

They can be listened to on a wide range of devices, including mobile phones, tablets, Amazon’s Echo range of smart speakers and Fire TVs, plus third-party speakers such as Sonos.

Qualifying customers can claim the Audible offer via Amazon.co.uk* before July 31st.

