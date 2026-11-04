Sky Sports secures exclusive UK rights to new women’s golf league

Sky Sports has secured exclusive UK rights to the WTGL, the new women’s team golf league in partnership with the LPGA, which gets underway on November 8th.

England’s Charley Hull and Lottie Woad, plus former world number one Jeeno Thitikul will be among the first wave of players to compete in the inaugural season.

The competition will feature the same key components implemented in the men’s, including mic’d up players, risk-reward team decisions and a variety of match formats.

Both the 2026 and 2027 competitions will be broadcast exclusively on Sky Sports.

And the UK’s biggest sports broadcaster has also secured a further two years of TGL presented by SoFi.