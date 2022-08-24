Top Gun: Maverick now available through digital retailers ￼

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

Tom Cruise’s box office hit Top Gun: Maverick is now available to buy and keep from digital retailers. The film is also getting a Blu-ray, 4K Ultra High-Definition Blu-ray and DVD on October 31st.

The sequel to Cruise’s 1986 Top Gun has taken more $1.3 billion worldwide and its successful cinema run helped the original movie become the oldest film to ever top the UK’s Official Film Chart.

From Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Top Gun: Maverick picks up the story more than thirty years after the original film and finds Maverick (Cruise) back where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.

When he finds himself training a detachment of graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of his late friend Goose.

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.

Cruise and Teller are joined by Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.

