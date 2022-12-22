Virgin Media unveils broadband and TV package winter sale

Virgin Media is currently running deals on its M350 broadband only package, Bigger M350 bundle and Ultimate Volt bundle.

The cable firm has cut the M350 broadband only package’s cost by 52% to £27 per month and is also offer its recently launched Stream set top box without the usual £35 in activation fee.

Stream combines free channels such as those from the BBC and ITV with optional pay channels and subscription apps including Disney+, Netflix, and Prime Video.

Deals are also available on the Bigger M350 bundle – which includes the ISP’s 360 TV Box plus access to 190 TV Channels including BT Sport – which has fallen 44% to £39 per month and the Ultimate Volt package is now available for £79 per month.

Ultimate Volt features average download speeds of 1130Mbps, a choice of 230+ TV channels, a Netflix Standard plan, calls to UK landlines and mobiles at any time, and an unlimited O2 SIM with O2 Travel Inclusive Zone included at no extra cost.

Volt customers also enjoy a WiFi guarantee of 20Mbps in every room or money back, discounts on connected devices and access to exclusive rewards, and perks.

Promotional prices are available until 5th February 2023 and are based on customers taking out a new 18 month contract.