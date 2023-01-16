Virgin Media’s M350 broadband sale ends next week

Virgin Media is discounting its M350 broadband package, which offers average download speeds of 362Mbps, to just £15 per month for the first six months when taken on a 24-month contract.

The offer is available new customers until January 22nd.

The ISP is also offering its recently launched Stream set top box without the usual £35 in activation fee.

Stream combines free channels such as those from the BBC and ITV with optional pay channels and subscription apps including Disney+, Netflix, and Prime Video.

Customers can benefit from a 10% saving on their subscriptions to selected third party apps when they add them via their Virgin Media bill.