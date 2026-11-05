Vodafone unveils new 8Gbps full-fibre broadband plans

Vodafone is now offering full-fibre home broadband packages with download speeds of up to 8Gbps.

The telecoms giant says its new Pro 4 product is built for busy connected homes where streaming, gaming, video calling and smart devices are all competing for bandwidth”.

Packages include its new Ultra Hub 7+, WiFi 7 router, plus up to three Super WiFi Boosters to help eliminate WiFi dead zones throughout the home.

The service is only available to homes covered by CityFibre’s full fibre network.

Rob Winterschladen, Consumer Director, VodafoneThree, said “Home broadband has never worked harder. In many homes, one person is streaming, another is gaming, someone else is on a video call and dozens of smart devices are running in the background. Households are asking more of their connectivity than ever before.

“Pro 4 Broadband combines speeds of up to 8Gbps, the fastest broadband available in the UK, with our next-generation Ultra Hub 7+ router to deliver the UK’s fastest whole-home WiFi, giving customers fast, reliable connectivity wherever they are in the home.”