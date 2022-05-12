Warner Bros. Games announces MultiVersus closed alpha ￼

Warner Bros. Games is inviting gamers to register for an upcoming closed alpha for MultiVersus, its all-new free-to-play, platform fighter title featuring an ever-expanding cast of iconic characters and legendary universes.

Beginning next week on May 19 and running through May 27, the Closed Alpha is an invite only test that allows players to experience the latest MultiVersus content, including the team-based 2 vs. 2 mode, along with a variety of beloved heroes and personalities, from Batman (DC) and Shaggy (Scooby-Doo) to Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes) and Arya Stark (Game of Thrones), and more.



The Closed Alpha will be playable on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, and PC with full cross-play support. Players can register now at MultiVersus.com for a chance to participate.