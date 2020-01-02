Why People Invest in Mobile App Development

It’s more than evident that the whole world has gone mobile. Everyone has a smartphone nowadays from children to the elderly. Thanks to technology a lot of products and services are available online and people can access them whenever they want to, thanks to apps. Huge companies now rely on apps since having a website isn’t enough. The app mania has affected all sectors of the economy and opened up the doors of the app development IT sector wide.

Besides availability, there are plenty of other benefits that come from apps. Companies pour their money into app development because apps enable on the go marketing. All app stores keep track of the number of times an app has been downloaded and people usually go with the one that has the most downloads. Companies with good publicity can significantly increase the number of users through an app. This was the case with Sky after the network merged the Sky Go and Sky Q into a single app. On the other hand, companies that are bran new can market themselves better through an app.

Another reason why companies develop apps is to improve sales. Customers want to be able to inform themselves about a product before buying one and if a company gives them an app that does just that then they’ll flock to it. Mobile apps are also a great way people can turn to companies for support and build a professional relationship.

People love to socialize and in today’s digital age socialization has moved online. The majority of apps have the ability for in-app messaging which is what keeps people’s attention. If you have an app that features Instagram, Twitter or Facebook then you’ll make sure that people spend more time on your app. The more time people spend on your app the better.

Thanks to apps companies can now reach a bigger and larger audience. The statistics show that the usage of mobile apps is steadily growing because people without a smartphone are really hard to find. A big portion of those users are a younger generation of users and they make up most of the mobile app market which is also the reason why gaming apps dominate the said market. Through apps, companies can get to more users and in turn, increase their revenue.

All major websites and platforms have their own apps nowadays. From video-streaming platforms to payment methods and beyond, below you can see a few examples of types of mobile apps we use every day.

YouTube

Apps are instantly available to a huge crowd – that’s why so many platforms have adapted to this trend. YouTube is one example. What started as a website for fun videos eventually evolved into a music industry juggernaut with billions in revenue. As soon as the first music video went live on YouTube’s website, artists and music companies didn’t waste time to jump to the platform. The next step was going mobile – as soon as that happened, YouTube’s popularity exploded.

How many times do you open YouTube on your phone every day? We guess a dozen at least. It’s one of the biggest mobile apps in the industry and a prime example of how mobile apps drive a website forward.

Netflix

The ability to access something at any time of the day or night has become the key reason why people use apps. A lot of entertainment websites can be accessed through an app. Netflix is better to watch on a TV but when you’re on the move your phone is a more convenient solution. Although the service was popular way before the mobile liftoff, Netflix earned its high reputation thanks to the stellar mobile app.

Apart from streams, you can also download anything you want and watch it offline. The files won’t stay on your device forever – the app will automatically remove them after 24 hours. It’s a great feature that pays off when you’re travelling. You can still watch your favourite shows and not care about them taking up a whole lot of space on your mobile device.

Gambling Apps

It’s not just YouTube and Netflix – mobile apps thrive in various industries. For example, gambling apps are taking the world by storm even though everything’s available online on instant play platforms. People love betting on the go which is why most casinos and gambling operators have an app, the best of which can be found here.

Casinos pour money into app development thanks to the huge success of their apps. Their popularity isn’t surprising. Thanks to the convenience of gambling apps, all players prefer them over playing from the comfort of their own home or visiting a land-based casino. It’s easy, it’s fun, and you can carry a bunch of games in your pocket – what’s not to love.

A decade ago, online casinos beat land-based casinos to the curb by giving players the possibility to play anonymously from home. Mobile gaming was the next logical step. Both free and real money gambling apps give you the chance to play and bet on the go when you have free time.

Another great benefit of gambling apps is that you can play with your friends. Simply inviting them to a private round of poker and enjoy or go online and play against pros on your phone. Whatever you choose, you can do it anytime and anywhere straight from your phone.