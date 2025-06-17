US live TV audience continues to decline according to new research

The number of Americans who watch traditional broadcast TV continues to fall according to a new report from consumer research firm Attest.

Its latest US Media Consumption Report reveals the percentage of viewers watching three or more hours of TV of any type per day stands has fallen from 61% last year to 56% in 2025.

At the same time, the number saying they generally don’t watch any live TV now stands at 28% – that’s up from 24% last year and 20% in 2023.

Mixed picture for streamers

The report also suggests that streaming services are enjoying mixed fortunes.

While Amazon’s Prime Video now enjoys its highest percentage of weekly viewers (49%) since Attest has been measuring this data point, others are down on their peak scores.

After last year’s Attest report pointed to a 9-point decline in regular viewers, Netflix regained a couple of percentage points with 64% of consumers now saying they watch the service at least once a week.

Disney+ increased its weekly viewers by +4 points and now stands at 35%, but is yet to surpass its 2023 peak of 38%.

The report also records a 4-point loss for Max (25%) while most other streamers remain more or less static.