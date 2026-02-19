Doctor Who: The TV Movie is getting a 4K release

Paul McGann reprised the role of the Eighth Doctor in The Night of the Doctor. Image: BBC / Adrian Rogers

1996’s Doctor Who TV movie, in which Sylvester McCoy handed over the keys to the Tardis to Paul McGann’s Eighth Doctor, is getting a 4K Blu Ray release.

Co-produced with America’s network Fox as a possible pilot for the show’s return following the BBC’s decision to axe the series in 1989, the TV Movie ended up being a one-off televised adventure.

However, McGann’s Doctor subsequently returned in a host of novels and audio adventures and eventually returned to screens in the 50th anniversary mini-episode The Night of the Doctor (pictured above).

The movie has been “meticulously re-scanned from the original film prints” version and restored to full 4K Ultra High Definition for the new release which also features a Dolby Atmos soundtrack.

The release will also include:

  • The ‘uncensored’ UK version
  • The USA broadcast version
  • Soundtrack in Dolby Atmos, 5.1 and stereo
  • In Conversation with director Geoffrey Sax
  • Sylvester McCoy and Janet Fielding featurette
  • 3 New Featurettes with Daphne Ashbrook, Eric Roberts and Yee Jee Tso
  • Two audio commentaries
  • Isolated music score
  • Production info text
  • The Seven Year Hitch making-of documentary
  • Paul McGann’s audition tape
  • Alternate takes
  • Electronic press kit and behind the scenes footage
  • TARDIS tour
  • BBC Trails
