Doctor Who: The TV Movie is getting a 4K release

Paul McGann reprised the role of the Eighth Doctor in The Night of the Doctor. Image: BBC / Adrian Rogers

1996’s Doctor Who TV movie, in which Sylvester McCoy handed over the keys to the Tardis to Paul McGann’s Eighth Doctor, is getting a 4K Blu Ray release.

Co-produced with America’s network Fox as a possible pilot for the show’s return following the BBC’s decision to axe the series in 1989, the TV Movie ended up being a one-off televised adventure.

However, McGann’s Doctor subsequently returned in a host of novels and audio adventures and eventually returned to screens in the 50th anniversary mini-episode The Night of the Doctor (pictured above).

The movie has been “meticulously re-scanned from the original film prints” version and restored to full 4K Ultra High Definition for the new release which also features a Dolby Atmos soundtrack.

The release will also include: