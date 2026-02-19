Doctor Who: The TV Movie is getting a 4K release

1996’s Doctor Who TV movie, in which Sylvester McCoy handed over the keys to the Tardis to Paul McGann’s Eighth Doctor, is getting a 4K Blu Ray release.
Co-produced with America’s network Fox as a possible pilot for the show’s return following the BBC’s decision to axe the series in 1989, the TV Movie ended up being a one-off televised adventure.
However, McGann’s Doctor subsequently returned in a host of novels and audio adventures and eventually returned to screens in the 50th anniversary mini-episode The Night of the Doctor (pictured above).
The movie has been “meticulously re-scanned from the original film prints” version and restored to full 4K Ultra High Definition for the new release which also features a Dolby Atmos soundtrack.
The release will also include:
- The ‘uncensored’ UK version
- The USA broadcast version
- Soundtrack in Dolby Atmos, 5.1 and stereo
- In Conversation with director Geoffrey Sax
- Sylvester McCoy and Janet Fielding featurette
- 3 New Featurettes with Daphne Ashbrook, Eric Roberts and Yee Jee Tso
- Two audio commentaries
- Isolated music score
- Production info text
- The Seven Year Hitch making-of documentary
- Paul McGann’s audition tape
- Alternate takes
- Electronic press kit and behind the scenes footage
- TARDIS tour
- BBC Trails