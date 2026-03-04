Audible’s lower cost membership plan is live in the UK

Amazon’s Audible service has recently introduced a new, cheaper, membership plan which is available in several key markets including the UK.

Audible is one of the biggest sellers of audiobooks, with a library of 900,000 titles from major publishers and spanning all genres.

The new Standard plan costs £5.99 per month and operates similar to a lending library – users can select one title each month to listen to for as long as they remain a member. They also get unlimited access to the service’s line-up of podcasts.

Also available is the Premium Plus membership plan which costs £8.99 per month. This service provides users with 1 credit a month to buy any audiobook which is theirs to keep, even if they cancel their subscription.

Premium Plus members also get discounts on many additional audiobook purchases and unlimited access to Audible’s all-you-can-listen catalogue of 15K+ audiobooks and podcasts.

Both of the Audible membership plans can be subscribed to via Amazon’s website*. Qualifying new users can also get a 30 day free trial.



An Audible app is available for both iOS and Android and books can also be accessed on most recent Kindle e-readers plus smart speakers from Amazon and Sonos, while Apple HomePod owners can use Airplay to listen on their speaker.