Which UK apps can I watch on the Apple TV 4K set top box? 

In addition to its more familiar iPhone, Mac and iPad product ranges, Apple has its own streaming device – the Apple TV 4K set top box.

With prices starting from £149 the device is a lot more expensive than alternatives from Amazon and Roku, however the Apple TV 4K has several features which make it a worthwhile investment for many streaming fans.

These include a universal ‘Up Next’ watchlist which allows users to bookmark their favourite shows and films from across multiple apps and then play them without having to open each app.

Other popular features include wide support for frame rate matching, plus a lack of advertising on the home page – though there are banners for newly released films and series on some pages.

The device also supports major video and audio formats including Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital 5.1 and Dolby Digital 7.1, though you’ll need a compatible TV and sound system to benefit from these.

In addition to the firm’s own Apple TV+ streaming service – home to hit series such as Slow Horses, For All Mankind, Severance, and Foundation – the Apple TV 4K supports all major UK and global streaming services, including:

Most of the above apps support the ‘Up Next’ watchlist, though Netflix is a notable exception.

The Apple TV 4K can also be used to listen to a host of music, radio and podcast apps, including:

Absolute Radio

Amazon Music

Apple Music

Apple Podcasts

Deezer

Global Radio

RadioPlayer

Spotify

