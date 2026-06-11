Brad Pitt’s Heart Of The Beast gets first trailer

James Belmont (Brad Pitt) and Odin in Heart of the Beast from Paramount Pictures.

Brad Pitt stars in this all-new trailer for upcoming new thriller Heart Of The Beast which also stars J.K. Simmons and Anna Lambe.

Synopsis:

After a harrowing plane crash, Special Forces officer James Belmont (Pitt) and his combat dog, Odin, find themselves stranded deep in the Alaskan wilderness.

Together, they are forced into a brutal fight for survival against the elements.

From acclaimed filmmaker David Ayer, Heart of the Beast is an intense adventure thriller that explores the unbreakable bond between a man and his best friend as they face their greatest battle yet.

Written by Cameron Alexander and is directed by David Ayer, the film is being released by Paramount Pictures in Association with Domain Entertainment and Gulfstream Pictures.