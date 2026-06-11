Slow Horses season 6 gets confirmed airdate

Image: Apple.

Apple TV has confirmed that series 6 of BAFTA Award-winning spy drama Slow Horses will debut on September 16th.

Sir Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Rosalind Eleazar, Joanna Scanlan, Samuel West, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, Jonathan Pryce and Hugo Weaving are all returning for the new episodes.

This season is adapted from author Mick Herron’s novels ‘Joe Country’ and ‘Slough House’ and sees the Slow Horses on the run as Diana Taverner (Scott Thomas) embroils them all in a fatally high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge.

A seventh series has already been commissioned.