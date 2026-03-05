Classic Maigret mystery to get UK Blu-ray debut

Maurice Tourneur’s Cécile is Dead – one of three Inspector Maigret films made in occupied France during World War II – is set to make its UK Blu-ray debut.

Adapted from Georges Simenon’s acclaimed novel and starring Albert Préjean as Maigret, the film is being released as part of The Masters of Cinema Series on May 18th.

Pre-order from Amazon.co.uk*



*Affiliate Link. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Maigret appeared in 75 novels and 28 short stories written over five decades, along with innumerable radio, film and television adaptations.

Synopsis:

Inspector Maigret (Albert Préjean) has recently been bothered rather too often by Cécile Pardon (Santa Relli), who insists on speaking to him every few days.

Each time, she reports to Maigret that someone has been breaking into the house she shares with her elderly aunt late at night, but the Inspector is much too busy investigating a gang of counterfeiters to look into her fanciful claims.

He can’t ignore Cécile for long, though – for soon Cécile is dead, murdered in the very same police station in which she has been pleading for his help.

Extras include: