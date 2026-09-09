First photo of David Oyelowo as Long John Silver in Paramount+’s Treasure Island

Paramount+ has released a set of first look images for its new Treasure Island series starring David Oyelowo as Long John Silver.

Hailing from production firm Playground, the six-part show also stars Hayley Atwell as Bess Hawkins, Tom Sweet as Jim Hawkins, Jack Huston as Aaron Graham and Tomer Capone as Billy Bones.

Synopsis:

When young Jim Hawkins and his fiercely determined mother Bess come into possession of Captain Flint’s legendary treasure map, they are swept into a brutal race for unimaginable riches.

Crossing the Atlantic aboard the Hispaniola, Jim enters a world of shifting loyalties, ruthless ambition and deadly secrets, where trust can be as dangerous as betrayal.

At the heart of the expedition is Long John Silver, a charismatic and deeply complex survivor whose ambitions challenge every certainty Jim holds. Through treacherous landscapes and escalating conflict, the hunt for treasure becomes a battle between loyalty and ambition that will change them forever.

The series will stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the UK & Ireland on 12th October, with new episodes dropping weekly through to 16th November. US audiences can watch on MGM+ from 11th October. Fifth Season is handling global distribution outside these territories.