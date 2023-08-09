First look at David Oyelowo in Taylor Sheridan’s latest Paramount+ series, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

David Oyelewo as Bass Reeves in Lawmen: Bass Reeves streaming on Paramount+, 2023. Photo Credit: Lauren Smith/Paramount+

A new teaser video has been released for Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming new Paramount+ series starring David Oyelowo, Donald Sutherland and Dennis Quaid.

Premiering this autumn in all Paramount+ markets, the series also stars Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, and Barry Pepper.

The cast also includes Shea Whigham and Garrett Hedlund as guest stars, and, in recurring roles, Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Grantham Coleman, Tosin Morohunfola, Dale Dickey, Rob Morgan, Ryan O’Nan, Margot Bingham Mo Brings Plenty, Justin Hurtt-Dunkley and Bill Dawes.

The anthology series promises to bring the legendary lawman and outlaws of the Wild West to life.

In the debut season Oyelowo plays Bass Reeves, known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory.

Future season will follow other iconic lawmen and outlaws who have impacted history.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves is the latest addition to Sheridan’s growing slate on Paramount+, which includes Yellowstone and its spin-offs 1923 and 1883, plus Tulsa King and Special Ops: Lioness.