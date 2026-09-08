Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris lands on iOS and Android

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris is out now on iOS and Android, with gamers able to play the first level as a free demo before buying the full title.



Released by Feral Interactive, the game sees Lara Croft face hordes of undead enemies as she swings and grapples through cursed Egyptian tombs in her quest to prevent Set, God of Chaos, from enslaving the world.

The mobile edition features fully customisable touch controls and full gamepad support, while online and local wireless co-op modes allow up to four players to embark on their adventure as a formidable team.