New Boyzone reunion documentary to air on Sky

Sky One’s Boyzone: No Matter What was a big hit for the channel. Image: Sky UK

A new one-off documentary taking viewers behind the scenes of Boyzone’s gigs at the Emirates Stadium will air on Sky One later this year.

Boyzone: One For The Road follows the success of No Matter What, the broadcaster’s record-breaking three-part documentary that reignited global affection for one of pop’s most iconic boybands.

The “warm, funny, raw and revealing” film is being billed as “a story of friendship, forgiveness, ageing and legacy – and of the enduring bond between Boyzone and the fans who have stood by them through every chapter.”

Boyzone: One for the Road is produced by Curious Films, directed by Caroline Sciama and executive produced by Dov Freedman & Charlie Russell.

Freedman commented: “The response to the series was incredible, breaking records for the Sky Docs team. I think audiences really engaged in a celebrity doc with such raw truth and honesty.

“We’re incredibly privileged to be working with the boys again and telling the story of their final chapter”

Hayley Reynolds, Sky’s Head of Documentary Commissioning, added: “Boyzone: No Matter What sparked an extraordinary outpouring of love for the band, and we’re thrilled to be working with Curious again to document this landmark reunion — something that may never have happened had the boys not approached telling their story with such honesty and candid testimony.”