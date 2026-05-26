For All Mankind spin-off Star City debuts this week

Star City, the spin-off from Apple TV’s hit alt-history sci-fi series For All Mankind, debuts this week (May 29th).

The series is described as a “propulsive paranoid thriller” that takes audiences back to one of the parent show’s pivotal moments when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon.

But this time viewers will experience the story from behind the Iron Curtain in a tale that centres around the cosmonauts and engineers of the Soviet space program, the intelligence officers embedded among them and the risks they took to propel humankind forward.

Rhys Ifans, Anna Maxwell Martin, Agnes O’Casey, Alice Englert, Solly McLeod, Adam Nagaitis, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis, Josef Davies and Priya Kansara star in the series which was created by Ben Nedivi, Matt Wolpert and Ronald D. Moore.

Earlier this year Apple confirmed that For All Mankind will return for one final series.