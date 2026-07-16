Andrew Garfield stars as Wat Tyler in new The Uprising trailer

Andrew Garfield stars in this new trailer for historical drama The Uprising which comes to UK and Irish cinemas on October 9th.

Released by Entertainment Film Distributors and written and directed by Paul Greengrass, the film stars Garfield as Wat Tyler, the leader of a ferocious rebellion against the tyranny of King Richard II.

As war burns across England, he forms an army of the people to face the King’s might in a fight for justice and survival.

The cast also features Jamie Bell, Stephen Dillane, Tom Hollander, Cosmo Jarvis, Thomasin McKenzie, Jonny Lee Miller, Woody Norman and Katherine Waterston.