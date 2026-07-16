EA Sports NHL 27 trailer highlights game’s new authentic arenas

NHL fans will be able to play in 32 authentic arenas, each designed to capture the sound, spectacle, and identity of its home team, when EA Sports NHL 27 lands on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S later this year.

In addition to the arenas, the game features a new commentary team featuring John Buccigross and Darren Pang, a new dynamic crowd system, a modernised broadcast package and a new social and competitive mode Connected Franchise.

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EA says Connected Franchise is the result of a decade of community requests for a socially connected and competitive experience, and allows players to create, customise and manage a shared online league with up to 32 human-controlled teams.

This mode offers flexible scheduling, comprehensive roster management and robust commissioner tools designed to evolve alongside the community.

“Our goal for EA Sports NHL 27 is to deliver a game where players will feel the change the moment they take the ice,” said Mike Inglehart, EA Sports NHL 27’s Senior Game Design Director.

“Every arena atmosphere and broadcast visual has been engineered to showcase a true-to-life team feel. We know the proof is in the playing, and we cannot wait for fans to experience this game’s energy for themselves.”