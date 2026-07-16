Spider-Man: Brand New Day gets new pre-release feature

Sony Pictures has released a new short feature for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the franchise’s latest chapter which hits cinemas on July 31st.

Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is now an adult living entirely alone, having voluntarily erased himself from the lives and memories of those he loves.

Working to protect a New York that no longer knows his name, he’s now a full-time Spider-Man.

But as the demands on him intensify, the pressure sparks a surprising physical evolution that threatens his existence, even as he tackles one of the most powerful threats he has ever faced.

Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo star alongside Holland.