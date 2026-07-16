STV transfers its football podcast to the screen

STV has announced that a TV version of its hit podcast The STV Radio Football Show is to air each Friday night on STV, STV Player and YouTube from July 31st.

The STV Radio Football Takeover promises to get Scottish football fans fired up for the weekend ahead, as hosts Ewen Cameron, Ronnie Charters and Callum Bell preview all the biggest matches and share their opinions on the funniest and most dramatic moments of the past week.

They’ll be joined by special guests to debate all the latest sporting action, while each episode will see a ‘Question of the Week’ being posed to the trio by members of the public.

New episodes of the podcast will continue to be released every Monday.

Richard Williams, MD of Audience at STV, said: “The STV Radio Football Show has found a dedicated and highly engaged audience since launching as a podcast less than a year ago.

“Ewen, Ronnie and Callum are brilliant, homegrown broadcasting talents, and it’s a no-brainer to bring their camaraderie and lively, accessible discussions about football and entertainment – and all sorts of other stuff – to our TV audience too.”