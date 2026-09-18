BBC secures 3-year deal to show FIA World Rally Championship

The BBC has secured a new three-year (2027-29) deal to screen the FIA World Rally Championship, with fans promised live coverage of every round of the global motorsport series.

iPlayer will offer “comprehensive” coverage of all WRC rounds, including live stages from every rally, the decisive Power Stage, highlights programmes, and the Rally Scotland event.

Additionally, the deal includes digital rights, enabling content to be shared across other BBC platforms.

Coverage will be delivered as a collaboration between BBC Scotland, BBC Cymru Wales and BBC Northern Ireland, combining expertise, talent and shared resources from across the Nations.

Rhuanedd Richards Director, BBC Nations said: “This is a fantastic addition to our sports portfolio with teams across Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland coming together to bring audiences one of the world’s most thrilling motorsport championships.

“The World Rally Championship combines elite sporting competition with dramatic locations and compelling stories, making it a natural fit for the BBC.

“The return of Rally Scotland to the WRC calendar is particularly exciting and we look forward to capturing all the thrills and excitement for audiences when it kicks off next year. “

Éric Boullier, CEO of WRC Promoter, said: “Our partnership with the BBC marks an important step in our strategy to grow the WRC’s reach and visibility in the UK.

“The BBC is one of the country’s most trusted and influential media organisations, and its powerful combination of television, digital and social platforms gives us a unique opportunity to reconnect with existing rally fans while introducing the championship to a new generation.

“With Rally Scotland joining the calendar next year, the timing could not be better to strengthen the WRC’s presence in such an important and historic market for rallying.”