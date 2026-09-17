BBC invites tenders for Doctor Who production contract

Image: BBC

The BBC has formally opened the tender process to find a new producer for Doctor Who, but fans of the Time Lord shouldn’t expect to see him on screen any time soon.

Since its revival in 2005 under Russell T Davies, the show has largely been produced by the BBC’s own teams, either within its Licence Fee funded operations or more recently through its BBC Studios arm.

Those arrangements persisted through several changes of production teams.

However, in 2021 Davies returned to helm the show and day to day production duties moved to Bad Wolf, the Sony-backed production label founded by two of the BBC executives who’d worked with Davies during his original and highly successful tenure as showrunner.

The Bad Wolf/Davies combination produced three specials starring David Tennant and Catherine Tate to mark the show’s 60th anniversary, all of which drew large audiences and critical and fan acclaim.

However two subsequent seasons produced by them saw audience numbers decline, with the show criticised for poor storytelling, unresolved or under developed plots and an excessive focus on social commentary.

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In the wake of series star Ncuti Gatwa’s departure at the end of the second season, the BBC sought to reassure the show’s fanbase about its future by announcing plans for a special episode to air during Christmas 2026.

This episode was widely expected to tie-up several loose ends from the preceding episodes, including a cliffhanger which saw Gatwa’s Doctor apparently regenerate into Billie Piper – who’d previously played the Doctor’s companion, Rose Tyler.

Fans were left shocked and disappointed when the BBC suddenly revealed in June that the special had been cancelled.

Once again stressing the show’s importance in its schedules, the BBC announced that it would be seeking bids from external companies to produce the series under its competitive tender obligations.

That process is now underway, with the BBC issuing a formal ‘invitation to tender’ document setting out its requirements for the show’s next era and specifying that th contract is for a multi-episodic series (including specials) for transmission in 2028/29, with an option to extend the contract at BBC’s discretion to produce a second series.”

The eventual winner will announced in March 2027 and will be contracted on a ‘work for hire’ basis – meaning the BBC will continue to own all rights, including copyright, distribution rights and trademarks, and that the show will continue to air on BBC channels and iPlayer.

According to the tender document, the new series “should feel contemporary, and creatively ambitious, whilst remaining true to the values and characteristics that have made Doctor Who a beloved series across generations.”

Potential bidders are advised that they “need to develop at least one companion” and that companions “should be distinctive, authentic characters in their own right, whose lives, relationships, ambitions, and personal journeys enrich the series.”

The document adds that “episodes should transport audiences to extraordinary times and places, ranging from historical settings to distant futures, alien worlds, and contemporary Earth” while remaining “suitable for a broad family audience.”

Additionally it states: “Iconic, established villains are a mainstay of the series over 60 years and we invite you to use them, but we will want to begin to get an understanding of the original characters, aliens and themes that producers wish to bring to the show and are keen not to be overly reliant on existing Doctor Who lore.

“We are looking for a new perspective that ensures Doctor Who remains relevant, surprising, brave and inspiring for both long-standing fans and new audiences.”

The BBC says it’s “flexible in the way the series is structured i.e. serialised or ‘story-of-the-week’ and the number of episodes which make up the series.”