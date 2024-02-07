BBC signs three season Super League broadcast deal

BBC Sport has signed a three-year deal with Rugby League Commercial which will see it air and stream 15 live Super League matches per season starting from February 17th.

Ten matches – including the World Club Challenge – will be available on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer, with a further five streamed on iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

As well live action throughout the season, fans will be able to watch highlights and clips of key moments from every Super League match on the BBC Sport website and app the following morning after each match has finished, with highlights from the Grand Final also on BBC TV.

Digital highlights and clips from the Women’s Super League, including both the semi-finals and the Grand Final, will also be available on the BBC Sport website and app.

Philip Bernie, Interim Director of BBC Sport, said: “Nothing beats live sporting action and, combined with our team’s outstanding expert commentary and coverage, this new deal will deliver so much for rugby league fans to enjoy.

“With more live games than ever before on the BBC, including live Super League matches for the very first time, and a new digital highlights package which will show the key action from the weekend’s matches, we are really excited about our expanded offer for this great sport.”

Rhodri Jones, Managing Director for Rugby League Commercial, added: “This is a landmark agreement for Rugby League. Securing live free to air coverage on the BBC for the Super League competition as part of this reimagined partnership, means there will be more visibility than ever before.”