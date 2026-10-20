Blue Planet III live tour sets London dates

London dates have been announced for Blue Planet III Live in Concert which, as previously reported, gets underway on 21 May at Manchester’s AO Arena.

Featuring footage from the show on a state-of-the-art 200 sq metre Ultra HD LED screen and music from Hans Zimmer, Thom Lukas and Laurentia Editha, the tour is presented under license from BBC Studios – the broadcaster’s wholly-owned commercial unit.

It’ll be hosted Elizabeth White who has spent more than two decades at the BBC Studios Natural History Unit which makes the series.

In addition to the Manchester date, organisers FKP Scorpio Entertainment UK have also already announced performances in Birmingham and Glasgow, and have now revealed the tour will visit OVO Arena Wembley for two performances: Friday 4 June (evening) and Saturday 5 June (matinee).

Tickets go on general sale from October 16th at 11am with prices starting from £40 including VAT (excluding booking fees and venue levies).