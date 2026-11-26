Streaming apps from the BBC and other major broadcasters are to be gifted top spots within menus on Smart TV and streaming devices under new rules confirmed today by Ofcom.

The 2024 Media Bill sets out a requirement for apps from Public Service Broadcasters (PSBs) – including the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, and 5 – to granted “appropriate prominence”.

Final details on how that should be achieved was left to media regulator Ofcom which set out draft rules earlier this year.

These included displaying the PSB apps in the first nine spaces of any app menu, increasing prominence of PSB shows in any search results and including content from the PSB apps in other areas of the device’s user interface such as ‘Hero Banners’ and recommended content areas.

Broadcasters, device makers, users and other interested parties were invited to submit feedback on the proposals.

Objections from TV and Streaming Brands

Responding to that consultation, major manufacturers including Roku, Samsung, LG and Sky, all raised concerns that Ofcom was going beyond the will of Parliament and was seeking to establish a regime of ‘significant’ prominence rather than the “appropriate prominence” set out in the Bill.

Several of the firms noted that the difference in the two standards was discussed during the Bill’s passage, with Roku writing: “During debates preceding passage of the Media Act, Parliament expressly considered – and declined – to establish a standard of ‘significant’ prominence, instead opting for ‘appropriate’ prominence as a compromise intended to ensure that PSB content is easy to discover without unduly constraining audience choice or platform innovation.”

Additionally, both Samsung and LG raised concerns that Ofcom’s planned rules would undermine their business models by requiring them, at no cost to the broadcasters, to display PSB content within areas of the TV’s user interface which are used to display paid-for advertising and other commercial messaging.

Samsung accused Ofcom of “regulatory overreach,” while LG said it would be “manifestly unfair” to have to “give away premium advertising real estate without compensation”.

LG went on to warn that “if Ofcom were to proceed with the proposal in its current form, serious questions would arise as to its compatibility with established competition law principles and Ofcom’s decision would be subject to Judicial Review under the grounds of failing to consider the same.”

Multiple manufacturers also noted that, while Ofcom’s draft code did allow for users to re-order the apps, it was silent on their right to uninstall them.

Sky warned that a proposed rule requiring that any re-arranging be done manually by the user would force it to remove a key feature of its Sky Glass and Stream products where apps are continuously auto sorted to place the ones most used by that customer at the front of the app list.

It also highlighted that, unlike the operators of most other platforms and devices covered under the new rules, its are provided in tandem with a content subscription.

As a result, it said that Ofcom’s proposals for how much PSB content it should have to promote in certain areas risked making it harder for customers to find and access Sky content that they’d signed up to watch.

Broadcaster Unhappiness

Broadcasters were also unhappy with some aspects of the draft rules, with several expressing dissatisfaction that Ofcom intended to allow users to rearrange the order of apps on their own devices.

Channel 4 used its submission to demand that, once the new rules come into effect, the order of apps on existing devices should be forcibly reset to match Ofcom’s proposals, forcing users to have to re-customise their device.

Multiple broadcasters also demanded that device makers be banned from telling users that they could re-order the apps, while the BBC and Channel 4 asked Ofcom to ensure that the ability to move apps applied equally to PSB and non-PSB apps to avoid device makers selling fix top slots to global streaming apps.

The BBC, which has been one of the loudest demanders of prominence rules, belatedly discovered the limitation of regulation and complained that Ofcom’s measures would guarantee less visibility than it can currently achieve through commercial negotiations with device makers.

Citing a requirement that the PSB apps occupy 6 of the top 9 slots, it complained that this could see the iPlayer located in the 4th slot rather than its preferred place in first place.

It also warned that Ofcom’s proposals “will not accomplish” the Bill’s objectives which it claimed were to secure higher prominence for PSB content than for non-PSB content.

Ofcom unveils final rules

Having considered the various responses to its consultation, Ofcom has now released the final version of its rules which largely leave its initial draft proposals intact but do include a small number of changes.

These include confirming that users have the right to uninstall the broadcaster apps so long as same ability applies to non-PSB apps, greater visibility of S4C’s Clic app for users across the UK and clarifications of the criteria governing when an individual show qualifies for prominence.

Dismissing broadcaster objections to users having the ability to re-order or even delete their apps, Ofcom said device makers’ “duty to give appropriate prominence should not override a deliberate choice made by a viewer to change the app menu they are using to reflect their personal preferences.”

It also rejected suggestions that device makers be blocked from advising users that the apps can be removed or reordered.

However, even if an app has been deleted, device makers will still need to display qualifying content from it in regulated areas of the User Interface.

Additionally Ofcom has clarified that any PSB apps not already installed on devices already in homes will need to be forcibly installed via a software update and that the order of apps will need to be updated to reflect the new rules.

Although it acknowledges that “some users may find it frustrating if a feature they have previously customised is reset or reordered,” it stresses the provisions above will allow users to remove and rearrange them as preferred.

In response to concerns raised by Sky and others about the automatic re-ordering of apps, Ofcom says it is “concerned” that such functionality “could have the effect of reinforcing previous patterns of lower engagement” with the PSB apps.

It adds: “We therefore consider that automatic app reordering should only be used in the relevant app menus where the DIPS apps remain immediately visible and within the minimum positions specified in the Code.”

In answer to the concerns raised by LG and others, Ofcom has excluded areas of the UI which are used to advertise and promote goods and services but not programmes from its new rules.

It’s also confirmed that areas such as “continue watching” or other user-controlled watchlists are exempt from the prominence regime.

In response to manufacturer concerns that a draft rule mandating that PSB content enjoy “no less’ prominence” than non-PSB content appeared to imply that PSB content must appear in at least 50% of banners, slots and other areas, Ofcom has clarified that this was not its intent and has watered down the final rule to now require only similar prominence.

On the same issue, Ofcom dismisses broadcaster concerns that its initial proposal “did not go far enough”, saying “we do not consider it would be appropriate to recommend public service programmes are given greater prominence than other programmes.”

ITV had sought to persuade Ofcom that, where a given show is available in both a PSB and non-PSB app, the PSB version should always be displayed first.

The final rules dismiss this proposal and instead require only that both be displayed in a “similarly prominent” fashion and also acknowledge that “there could be circumstances where one playback route is more,” for example if the viewer is already watching the show via a subscription app or if one service is offering more seasons than another.

Background

PSBs spent years lobbying MPs, Parliament and Ministers to bring in new rules which would guarantee “prominence” within the app and content menus found on connected TV devices.

The broadcasters were keen to ensure that advantages they hold on platforms such as Freeview, Sky and Virgin Media, where their presence in the first few slots of the programme guide is guaranteed, was copied over to the new world of streaming.

In addition to those rules, the PSBs benefitted from owning Freeview Play, Freesat, YouView and Freely, all of which gifted their apps greater visibility than those from smaller broadcasters or subscription streaming services.

But these advantages have failed to halt a sustained drop-off in audiences as households increasingly looked to the likes of Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ for their entertainment.

Improving their apps and offering better, higher quality content, has so far proven of less interest to broadcasters than demanding special rules to try and shore up audience figures.

For example, Channel 5’s app is limited to streaming catch-up content in Standard Definition on many platforms, while the BBC withholds its full HD and 4K services from iPlayer on multiple set top boxes – including the Apple TV which is covered by the new rules – and Smart TVs, despite viewers all paying the same level of Licence Fee.

Audio quality is also a weak point for the PSBs, with only Channel 4 and STV’s apps offering 5.1 sound.

For many viewers who have invested in 4K capable TVs and home cinema speaker set-ups, such limited picture and sound offerings will inevitably be less appealing than the advanced formats, such as Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos, supported by the bigger streamers.

Additionally, PSB broadcaster schedules that are increasingly built around a diet of low cost reality, cooking plus ‘celebs on holiday’ formats and mid-budget dramas are proving less attractive than the big budget dramas and comedies available from subscription streaming services.